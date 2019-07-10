Thousands expected to descend on Mid Ulster villages for the ‘Twelfth’

Large crowds are expected to converge on the villages of Ballyronan and Pomeroy for the annual Twelfth demonstrations tomorrow (Friday).

At Ballyronan there will be a total of eight districts on parade - Ballyronan, Garvagh, Castledawson, Magherafelt, Kilrea, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Moneymore and Tobermore.

Up to 60 bands will join with 2,000 Orangemen in the main parade, which moves off at 11:30am.

All districts will form up in the Assembly field on the Shore Road (Toomebridge Side) and parade through the village via Shore Road, Main Street and Ballyneill Road to the demonstration field.

Local Lodge Lisnamorrow LOL 480 will also have a new banner on display, having only being dedicated a couple of weeks before the Twelfth.

If the weather is favourable, then several Lambeg Drums will be providing their own form of music during the day. Platform proceedings are due to get underway at 2pm and will be chaired by County Londonderry Deputy Grand Master, James Evans. The religious service will be led by Rev Nigel Kane, Deputy County Grand Chaplain. Edward Stevenson, The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, will be the guest speaker.

Meanwhile, Pomeroy will host the largest Twelfth parade in County Tyrone for the first time in seven years .

Orangemen from the Districts of Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Castlecaulfield, Coagh and Benburb will join with the host District, Pomeroy with upwards of 70 lodges and 50 bands expected.

The main parade will move off at 12.15pm from the Assembly Point on the Tandragee Road and will proceed towards Pomeroy before turning into Station Road to the Demonstration Field.

The religious service in the Demonstration Field will be conducted by Deputy County Tyrone Grand Chaplain, Rev Trevor Boyd and the Co. Tyrone Grand Master, Perry Reid will give an address. The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 3.45pm. The return parade is due to commence at 3.30pm; the field and street collection will be for Ballyronan District Funds and Air Ambulance NI.