Top five place for MId Ulster planning service

Despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, over 1200 planning applications were decided by the Council with a 99.2% approval rate of planning applications received, the highest rate of all Councils.

Mid Ulster received the 3 rd highest number of applications in Northern Ireland for the year, with an increase of almost 8% on applications received the previous year.

Speaking on the performance of the planning service, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Kyle Black said it had been a particularly challenging year for planning service staff having to work in the middle of a pandemic.

Councillor Kyle Black, Chair of the Planning Committee, Mid Ulster District Council.

Councillor Black continued: “These statistics demonstrate very clearly the high performance of the planning service in Mid Ulster, even during a very challenging and difficult year.

“I applaud the fantastic work of the planning service, who have continued to deal with one of the highest caseloads of all councils here.

“Dealing with new challenges and an 8% increase in applications from the previous year, the processing target of 15 weeks was only missed by one week, with Mid Ulster ranking in the top 5 performing Council’s here.

“It is very clear that we have successfully maintained and delivered a vital service, throughout a pandemic, enabling the growth of sustainable development and protecting our local economy.” Further details about the Planning Service are available on the Council website.

--

