Tributes paid to former Sinn Fein MLA Francie Brolly after 'news of his death'

Tributes have been paid to former Sinn Fein MLA Francie Brolly after his death.

In a statement deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Francie Brolly was a significant figure in the political life of east Derry for many years and will be missed by many.

“He was a tireless campaigner for civil rights and human rights and a committed Irish Republican.



“As a teacher, activist, campaigner and elected representative, he helped shape the community in his native Dungiven and further afield.



“Aside from politics, Francie also made a huge contribution to the musical and cultural world with his songs he recorded and performed alongside his wife, Anne and his love of the Irish language.



“I want to send my condolences to his widow, Anne, children Joe, Proinnsías, Conal, Áine and Nollaig, the entire Brolly family and everyone who knew Francie and my thoughts are with them at this sad time."

In February 2018, Francie Brolly left Sinn Fein over its support for abortion.