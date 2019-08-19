Tullylagan band celebrate lifting world title in Glasgow

Cookstown's Tullylagan Pipe Band is celebrating lifting the Grade 3b World title in Glasgow on Saturday.

The top prize, the coveted grade one world championship, was won by Scotland’s Inveraray and District, with Field Marshal Montgomery in second place.

Mid Ulster DUP councillor Wilbert Buchanan congratulated the band on becoming world champions. "This is a tremendous achievement for everyone involved," he said.

Meanwhile, Magherafelt's Marcus Wenlock was crowned Grade 1 pipe band World Champion at the event.

