Tyrone cyclists praised for school fundraising effort

Ms O’Neill said: “I was delighted to be at the school last Friday for the return of one group of cyclists who were completing a 100 mile round trip.

“It was the warmest day of the year and these group of cyclists looked as though they had been for a short spin.”

Continuing, the Deputy First Minister said: “They have done an amazing job in their fundraising efforts and it’s a real tribute to the whole team, some of whom went out a few days.

Michelle O’Neill MLA meeting some of the cyclists who completed the routes as part of a fundraising project for Holy Trinity College.

“The money raised will certainly make a real difference in the future lives of the young people attending Holy Trinity College, Cookstown.

“There is still plenty of opportunity to donate to the project through Holy Trinity Foundation.”

Holy Trinity Foundation Cycle 500 took place over five days at the end of July.

Sponsored cyclists could either Lap the Lough (100 miles) or else participate in shorter days covering the 25 mile loops available.

Some completed the 500 mile challenge over the five days. All sponsorship money raised will go towards the new school built project.

Holy Trinity Foundation is aiming to raise £1m for the school project, and are seeking help from the Mid Ulster community to help them reach this ambitious target in the months ahead.

---

