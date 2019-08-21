Tyrone friends abseil in aid of cancer charity

After an anxious four-month wait, two Tyrone women finally got their chance to ‘Take On The Tower’ at Belfast City Hospital.

Louise Reid and Meta Shannon had their first attempt to abseil the 190ft tower called off back in April because of high winds.

They have raised over £1,000 to help the good work of Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Both have had friends who are either battling cancer or have received treatment at the clinic in the past.

It was a very nervous wait for mother-of-three Louise, who is terrified of heights.

“It was the most frightening thing I’ve done but I was determined to see it through even after it was postponed in April,” she said.

The abseil took place five days before Louise’s 56th birthday and the pair had their fingers crossed it would ahead without hitch.

The Cookstown women were cheered on by family and friends - Louise’s daughter, son and four grandchildren were with them as well as Meta’s two sons.

Louise said all the support was very welcome and gave them the courage to step over the edge.

“We were nervous but determined to do it,” she continued.

“Thanks to everyone for their donations and support from our families on the day, it was an experience of a life time.”

When asked if they would do it again, Louise replied: “It was scary at the top going over, but we didn’t look down, when I got going I enjoyed it, yes I would do it again, Meta says no.”

Meanwhile, Friends of the Cancer Centre say they are trying to grow their network groups by setting up a new group in the Mid Ulster area.

They are holding an informal information evening at InVOLve House, 16- 18 Queen Street, Magherafelt on Wednesday, August 21, at 7pm.

For more information about the charity or to confirm attendance call 028 9069 9393 or email info@friendsofthecancercentre.com