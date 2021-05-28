Tyrone racing punter going Into weekend over £32,000 richer

The anonymous winner had placed a 50p Lucky 15 in a local BoyleSports shop on Thursday pinning their hopes on four horses running in evening meetings in England.

The coup was nearly scuppered from the outset, but 8/1 shot Van Gerwen won by a neck in the 5.15 at Ripon to get the ball rolling, before Tommy R (16/1) and Lismore (14/1) won at Carlisle and Sandown to complete a quickfire hat-trick.

It all came down to the 8.50 at Carlisle where 22/1 shot Card High won by half a length to make it four winners from four.

The incredible run meant the savvy punter saw their total stake of £7.50 transformed into a stunning total of £32,103.50.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send congratulations to our customer in County Tyrone on their big payday. They clearly knew their stuff and we wish them all the best of luck working out how to spend their well-deserved winnings of over £32,000!

