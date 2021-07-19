Tyrone winner celebrates £15,002 Lotto win from £2 flutter

The anonymous winner hit the road to riches by striking a modest £2 wager on their BoyleSports account on four numbers to roll out in the main Irish Lotto draw on Saturday evening.

They faced odds of 7,500/1 against all four numbers landing, but when 12, 23, 34 and 45 all dropped, the ambitious coup was in the bag.

Not long afterwards, they were able to log back into their account to see their balance boosted by a stunning total of £15,002.

Lucky punter bags over £15,000

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Tyrone customer went for a series of high numbers but they have paid off in the shape of a £15,000 windfall. Fair play to them for winning big from such a small stake and we hope the money goes down well!”

---

