Tyrone women have their fingers crossed for good abseiling weather

Two brave Cookstown woman will be abseiling down the 190ft tower at Belfast City Hospital on Sunday to raise funds for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Louise Reid and Meta Shannon had their abseil cancelled back in April due to high winds.

Said Louise: "Fingers crossed for good weather."

The abseil comes five days before Louise's 56th birthday and she's scared of heights.

Louise is a mother of three and has four grandchildren, while Meta has two sons.

Louise said she and her friend Meta Shannon wanted to do something to raise funds after another friend received treatment at the cancer unit.