Tyrone's rising track star Nick Griggs given civic reception

The reception was held in the Council offices in Dungannon on Monday.

Sixteen-year old Nick Griggs from Newmills has experienced great success in track including:

· A gold medal win in the men’s three thousand metres at the European Athletics Under 20 Championships, this July past in Tallin, Estonia;

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean is pictured with Nick Griggs.

· A record-breaking performance in the Under 18 Irish Youth and Under 17 British records for the five thousand metres and three hundred metres respectively;

· A three-time record-breaking performance in the Irish Juvenile Championships, smashing both the three thousand metre and five hundred metre times.

To date, the young runner has won an impressive three Irish titles at under 18 and under 20 levels.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean congratulated Nick saying, “All of this success would be exceptional at the best of times, but to do so at the age of just 16 in Estonia and all before the age of 20 illustrates the extent of your physical strength, talent and potential.

Nick Griggs is pictured with his parents and friends at the Civic Honours Reception.

“I congratulate you on your achievements so far, knowing that there are more to come, and wish you well in your lifelong ambition to become an Olympic athlete.”

