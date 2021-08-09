Upgrade of footpaths in Maghera will 'reduce trip hazards'
Carntogher Sinn Féin Councillor Brian McGuigan has welcomed the upgrade of uneven footpath paving in Glen Close and Glenview area of Maghera.
Councillor McGuigan added: “As part of my continued lobbying for improvement works within Maghera estates I am pleased that Road Service has undertaken to remove and improve the un-even footpaths in Glenview and Glen Close by reducing trip hazards and bringing the footway to the relevant specification standard.
“These are the latest works undertaken by the Department that I have campaigned for following on from improvement works in the Brown Drive/Thompson Gardens and Sycamore Drive area of Maghera.
"Other Maghera estate improvement requests are with the Department for upgrading and I want to commend Road Service for their work to date and I will further continue to address the outstanding estates that require footpath enhancement and improvements to reduce trip hazards".
