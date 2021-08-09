Upgrade of footpaths in Maghera will 'reduce trip hazards'

Councillor McGuigan added: “As part of my continued lobbying for improvement works within Maghera estates I am pleased that Road Service has undertaken to remove and improve the un-even footpaths in Glenview and Glen Close by reducing trip hazards and bringing the footway to the relevant specification standard.

“These are the latest works undertaken by the Department that I have campaigned for following on from improvement works in the Brown Drive/Thompson Gardens and Sycamore Drive area of Maghera.

"Other Maghera estate improvement requests are with the Department for upgrading and I want to commend Road Service for their work to date and I will further continue to address the outstanding estates that require footpath enhancement and improvements to reduce trip hazards".

Councillor Brian McGuigan has welcomed the upgrade in Maghera.

