The Trust is ‘encouraging’ those visiting patients at Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals as well as outpatients to Mid Ulster and other hospitals to take the test.

In a statement the Trust said: “To help keep everyone safe, we are encouraging visitors and outpatients to take a quick and simple COVID test at home before coming to our hospitals.

“Everyone has a role to play in helping to stop the spread of this virus and we are very grateful for our community’s support in keeping our hospitals safe.

“Now lateral flow tests are more widely available, having a test before going to hospital is the responsible thing to do.

“However we recognise that it is a personal choice and it is not easy or possible for everyone.

“Remember, one in three people with Coronavirus (COVID-19) do not have symptoms, but can still infect others and getting tested is the only way to know if you have the virus or not.”

Tests are available free and you can find out more and order them by clicking this link.

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.