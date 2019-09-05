Walk and talk event to raise suicide awareness in Tyrone

To mark World Suicide Awareness Day on September 10 , the Niamh Louise Foundation is inviting the public to take part in their annual Walk & Talk event to create awareness on suicide prevention this Saturday.

This year there is also have a 40 mile cycle route taking in many local towns and villages.

Both walkers and cyclists are welcome to come along to Dungannon Square from 1.30pm for the start time at 2pm.

The walk and cycle will finish in Coalisland.

The charity is delighted to have Newell stores sponsor the refreshments, which will be served at the finish line in their Coalisland store carpark.

V&S Bouncy Castles are sponsoring the afternoon event with bouncy castles , vintage cars and candy floss machines . Fun for everyone to enjoy.