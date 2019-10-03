Watch: Mid Ulster's largest volunteer recruitment fair draws a crowd

More than 40 voluntary organisations are taking place in today's volunteer recruitment fair in Magherafelt's Meadowlane shopping centre.

Last year the event - the largest to be held in the district - helped almost 400 people in their search for volunteering opportunities and make connections with local organisations.

One of the organisers, Barbara Kennedy said: "If you’re considering volunteering, this is a fantastic opportunity to meet face to face with organisations currently looking for volunteers locally, plus access to supporting organisations such as careers service and organisations to support those unemployed back into employment , all under one roof."

For further information contact Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre at their Cookstown Office on 028 8676 1122 or Magherafelt office on 028 7930 1862.