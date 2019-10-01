Watch: Young NI gymnast is on the 'Olympic path'

The determination of young Jack Eakin to be a gymnastics star and future Olympic champion continues unabated.

As a nine-year-old the Magherafelt school boy became an Irish champion and his performances are steadily getting better winning a gold and two silver medals at the London Open U12 Championships in September.

What makes these wins even more impressive is that Jack - the only boy from Northern Ireland to make the GB elite squad - was competing one year young for this category.

This leaves him second all around in the UK - a “massive result” for him and his mum and dad who provide vital back-up support.

Jack also competed in the recent Northern Ireland championships and won the all around title.

The former Woods Primary School pupil recently made the switch to Magherafelt High School where he has been settling in and continuing to keep up his punishing training schedule.

His mum Kerry explained that Jack passed the transfer test even with all the training but decided to attend the High School as it was

supportive and understanding of his gymnastics schedule.

Surprisingly, he only took up the sport three years ago and at the time he told his mum he wanted to be part of the GB squad and go to the Olympics.

He is now a member of the Salto Gymnastics Centre in Lisburn where he trains six days a weeks - a one hour drive from his home.

It’s a big commitment but the hard work appears to be paying off given that he’s on the GB squad and the “Olympic pathway.”

It involves a real family effort to keep Jack on course for his Olympic goal and as well as travelling to Lisburn six days a week, he goes to Dublin and London once a month for extra training.

Kerry said they would like to thank his coach Conor McGovern; sponsor McAtamneys; Mid Ulster District Council for a sports fund, and Magherafelt High School.