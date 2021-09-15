Weavers House residents get to work making outdoor space

Weavers House, which is managed by Kathryn Homes, saw a lot of hard work involving residents and staff during the sunny weather.

Residents got stuck into planting and pruning the flowers, creating bespoke pieces of art for display in the garden, and helping to take care of the home’s chickens.

Andrea Harkness, home manager, said: “Our residents have loved taking care of the garden throughout the summer.

Etta enjoying planting flowers in the window boxes for extra decoration.

“Their dedication and willingness to get their hands dirty means we have a wonderful outdoor space for everyone to enjoy.

“Gardening is a therapeutic activity for our residents and gives them a sense of accomplishment in addition to it being a healthy, stimulating pastime that increases their levels of mobility and flexibility.

“Admiring the garden has become part of the daily routine of our residents.

“They enjoy coming outside for a walk, some fresh air and a cup of tea. The display art pieces and the progress of all the beautiful plants give everyone plenty to talk about and to show off to visitors who can safely visit the home in line with current guidance.”

Dave helping to keep the garden tidy.

Weavers House was recently awarded joint first place in the Blooming Marvellous NI Competition for its commitment to the outdoor space.

To find out more about Weavers House and to enquire about occupancy, visit kathrynhomes.co.uk

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Residents enjoy feeding the ducks and hens in the Weavers House garden.