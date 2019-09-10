‘Wee May’ celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends

Saturday was a very special day for May Cunningham who celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home.

Mrs Cunningham really enjoyed her ‘big day’ with friends that included her minister Rev Gary Millar, rector of Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Church.

Also attending was Mr William Faulkner from Upperlands, who also celebrated his 100th birthday a few weeks ago.

Mrs Cunningham, a mother of three - Freda, Brian, and Nigel - is an extremely popular resident in the nursing home and staff had gone out of their way to decorate the home to mark her special day.

It was particularly lovely for May that the presentation of her birthday card, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, was made by Mr David Cunningham, Deputy to The Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry. David’s late grandfather, Albert, and May’s late husband, Sammy were brothers - so this made it an extra special occasion.

Sincere thanks is extended to everyone who came along and for all their gifts - of which May was very appreciative.

Mrs Cunningham, formerly from Upperlands, has been a resident in Magherafelt Manor Care Home for some time.

She is very happy and content, being blessed with the exceptional level of love and care she receives from everyone there, who refer to her lovingly as ‘wee May.’

Everyone attending the party enjoyed thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

A representative of the Cunningham family said: “As a family we would like to express our sincere thanks to care home manager, Ms Siobhan Conway and all her staff.

“We couldn’t speak highly enough of all they have done for our mum to make her comfortable and happy. This is truly appreciated.

“For all the catering arrangements on Saturday, provision of the food, and those who worked so hard in the kitchen preparing it - thank you all very much.

“We would especially like to thank Mrs Helen Caskey and her helpers, for all the professional organisation behind the scenes. From nurses, care staff to domestic and kitchen staff, including Phillip, the handyman - everyone was involved.

“On Saturday, Helen and her helpers, had decorations from the front door and throughout the building, making sure everyone knew it was ‘wee May’s’ 100th birthday.

“To all at Magherafelt Manor, who were so dedicated and determined in making mum’s birthday celebration such a resounding success. Congratulations. It was an amazing day. On behalf of our mum - thank you all very much.”