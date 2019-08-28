Young Tyrone golf fan struck by lightning in US returns home

A Mid Ulster teenager injured during a lightning strike at a major US golf tournament has returned home.

Nineteen-year-old Ryan Murphy from Cookstown was following Rory McIlroy at the PGA tour finale in Atlanta.

He had been sheltering under a tree when he was hit by what is believed to have been debris during the strike and was knocked unconscious.

Ryan told RTÉ that when he regained consciousness, those around him could not understand what he was saying.

"I was walking across. It just happened, the lightning struck," he said.

"I remember falling to the ground. When I woke up I was just surrounded by people.

"I had no identification on me, so they were trying to figure out who I was and where I was from. I don't know whether it was the accent."

The teenager, a member of Killymoon Golf Club, had been working at a summer camp in the US.

He was following Rory McIlroy when play was stopped due to a passing storm.

After a number of hours in hospital, the Tyrone teenager was able to go back in his hotel on Sunday.