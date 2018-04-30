Pipe band concert raises £9k for charity

Local man, Gary Smyth, recently staged a pipe band concert at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown to raise vital funds for The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

Inspired by a little boy and family friends affected by cancer, Gary organised the entertaining event, raising a staggering £9,000 through ticket sales, raffles and a charity auction.

The little boy’s mother, Sarah Thompson, spoke at the event to tell attendees about their experience and how childhood cancer had affected their family.

Speaking at the cheque handover, Gary said: “When I first heard the news about little Nathanael, I was determined to do something.

“At the event, Sarah told us about the brilliant treatment and care that they received at the Children’s Cancer Unit so we are delighted to be able to make this donation to the charity that supports the whole team there.

“The response from the wider pipe band community was astonishing, with donations from as far away as Australia.

“We could never have raised the amount that we have without their support and the generosity of all those who attended the concert.”

Anna McDonald, who accepted the cheque on behalf of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Gary and all those who supported this great event in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

“The funds raised will go directly towards supporting the work of the incredible medical team and staff at the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, allowing them to continue providing the best possible care for the young patients who are treated there.”

The Children’s Cancer and Haematology Unit cares for children up to the age of 16 with cancer and blood disorders.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity exists solely to support the work of the Children’s Cancer and Haematology Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and their families.