Plans for multi-million pound leisure complex

Mid Ulster District Council is to begin consultation on proposals for a multi-million pound development of the Gortgonis leisure complex in Coalisland.

The Council has submitted a ‘Proposal of Application Notice’ (PAN), signalling its intention to apply for planning permission for works on the site which will ultimately see a new leisure centre constructed, incorporating changing rooms, meeting rooms and a gym, with planned outdoor facilities to include a running track, 3G pitch, walkways, play park and car parking.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, has welcomed the scheme’s progress and is encouraging local people to view the designs and provide their feedback.

“This period of community consultation is an important part of our preparations, both in terms of applying for full planning permission and in ensuring that the proposals meet the needs of local people, now and in the future," he said.

“Ultimately this new leisure complex has the potential to become a community hub for the delivery of health and well-being programmes in Coalisland and the surrounding area.

“I look forward to hearing what local people think about the scheme and encourage everyone with an interest to feedback their views”.

