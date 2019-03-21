‘Please wear a bright (Hawaiian shirt) or football top’ to his funeral, say family of Morgan Barnard

The family of Cookstown crush victim Morgan Barnard have asked for ‘bright (Hawaiian) or football tops’ to be worn at his funeral tomorrow.

The 17-year-old died outside the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick’s Night with Lauren Bullock (17) and Connor Currie (16).

Morgan’s funeral is to take place close to his home in Dungannon tomorrow.

A statement issued this afternoon said: “At the family’s request if people could please wear a bright (hawaiian shirt), GAA, other football top or their Academy uniform tomorrow to give Morgan the send off he deserves.”

Morgan is the beloved son of James Bradley and Maria Barnard and dearly loved brother of Calvin, Robyn, Reagan and Elyssa and loving grandson of Anthony and Elizabeth Barnard and John Pat and the late Winnifred Bradley R.I.P.

His funeral is from his home, 8 Springdale BT70 1EQ, on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10.00am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road cemetery.