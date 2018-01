A County Tyrone road has been closed following what police described as a serious collision.

Just before 8:55pm on Tuesday evening, PSNI tweeted news of the incident which took place on Killyman Road, Dungannon.

The road is closed between Gortmerron Link Road and Cunninghams Lane.

Traffic Watch NI said the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route.

There are no further details at this time.