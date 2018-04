Police are becoming concerned for the wellbeing of Angeleigh Morrison (16).

Angeleigh, who is from Magherafelt, was last seen at her father’s home address in the Newtownabbey area at approximately 10am on Saturday, April 7.

She is believed to be wearing navy blue jeans, a brown/grey jumper and brown puffa style jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 605 of 07/04/18.