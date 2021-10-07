Police close Cookstown street due to "ongoing incident"
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the Coagh Crescent area of Cookstown due to what police describe as "an ongoing incident."
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:44 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:08 pm
The area between Union Place and Main Street is closed.
There are no further details.
