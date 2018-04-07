Police investigating murder arrest teenager

Police investigating the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in a derelict house in County Londonderry have arrested a 19-year-old man.

The victim, who has been named as Piotr Krowka, was found at a property on Glen Road in Maghera. He is understood to have been in his late 30s and was a Polish national.

His body was discovered in a former parochial house on Glen Road in Maghera on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said he had suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

The teenager was arrested in the Maghera area on Friday evening and remains in police custody.

Speaking earlier in the week Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce from PSNI Major Investigation Team said: “I can now confirm we are treating this as a murder investigation following the results of his post mortem.

“Piotr was a vulnerable homeless man from the Polish community who had been living in Maghera for a number of years. We believe he was sleeping rough in the derelict property which local people will know was a former Parochial House.”