Police issue invite to trailer marking event

Owners of trailers and farming equipment are being urged to get their property security marked.

A trailer marking event, funded by Mid Ulster Policing and Community Safety Partnership, will be held at Swatragh Mart Yard on Tuesday, May 8, 3pm - 6pm.

“Trailer marking is a tried and tested crime prevention measure. This is a free service and all trailers and horseboxes can be given a security marking which makes it less attractive to thieves and helps police quickly establish the legitimate owner of the vehicle,” a spokesperson for PSNI Magherafelt explained.

For further details, or to book a time slot, call Sheila, the local crime prevention officer, on 07795 607167.