Police issue warning after latest multi-vehicle collision on major NI road

The PSNI has warned drivers to take extra care on one of Northern Ireland's busiest roads, following the latest crash.

The A6 Moneynick Road between the M22 motorway near Randalstown and Toome was the scene of a three-vehicle collision last night (Friday) - the latest in a number of crashes on the busy stretch of road.

Three vehicles were involved in last night's collision, causing major tailbacks.

"It’s far too regular an occurrence, drop the speed and up the concentration," a police spokesperson commented on the PSNI Magherafelt facebook page.

"No point rushing, just ends up with everyone being late."

Road-users agreed with police that caution is needed, particularly in the areas currently undergoing roadworks.

One person commented: "I have to run around Castledawson roundabout. It’s mad. Cars speed up when they see you crossing road and come at you from all lanes."

Another road-user added: "This road is getting worse."