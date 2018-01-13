Police issue warning over scam phone calls

Police in Omagh have issued a warning over a telephone scam

A spokesperson said the Southern Contact Management Centre had received a number of calls from people in the Tempo and Ballinamallard areas who have received phone calls from a female claiming to be from BT offering to fix their computer, address broadband issues or claim that there is a fault with the line.

The number used has a Northern Ireland area code - 028 - but when officers phoned this number it was found to be unobtainable.

The spokesperson said: ”The purpose of these calls is to dupe you into giving out your personal and bank details.

“If you receive any calls do not give them any details, end the call and ring us on 101.”