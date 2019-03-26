Police Ombudsman to review initial PSNI response to Greenvale Hotel tragedy

A statement has been released from Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin about the ongoing investigation into the Saint Patrick's Day disco tragedy.

Lauren Bullock (17) from Donaghmore, Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16), both from Dungannon, died following the crush at the Greenvale Hotel as crowds of young people waited to gain entry to the venue.

The victims of the Greenvale Hotel tragedy

Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton and a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident have been released on police bail.

He said: "The ongoing investigation into the tragic events at the Greenvale Hotel is active and wide ranging.

"As part of that investigation, it is right and proper that the actions of all those involved are considered.

"Part of the investigation has included a review of the initial police response.

"The first police officers arrived at the hotel grounds shortly after receiving the 999 report.

“Following their initial assessment they made attempts to establish more detail and information about what was happening and subsequently withdrew to await further police support.

“When the first ambulance arrived police moved forward in support of them.

"The timing and nature of police actions during this period require further investigation to fully establish the facts.

"The Chief Constable has therefore decided that the initial police response should be subject to independent scrutiny and it is in the public interest to refer the circumstances and the nature of the actions of the first officers arriving at the scene to the Police Ombudsman.

"The families have been informed of the referral.

"The confidence of the families and the confidence of the communities we serve are at the forefront of our minds in our decision to refer this matter to the Police Ombudsman.

"We will work with the Ombudsman to support whatever action he undertakes and would ask that people do not speculate or prejudge the outcome of the Ombudsman’s investigation."