Police are currently dealing with a traffic collision outside Maghera.

The Five Mile Straight is blocked between Lisnamuck Road and the A6 Glenshane Road.

Police say that there have been numerous crashes over the past few days and urged motorists to drive carefully.

“Keep your wits about you in regard to naturally greasy roads at this time of year caused by leaves, damp, mud, ice patches etc and always be alert to a stray animal or two popping out of the hedge,” said a PSNI spokesperson.