Police renew appeal after Tyrone man dies in motorway crash

Police have renewed their appeal for information following a crash which claimed the life of Tyrone man Daryl Thompson on the M1 westbound motorway just over a week ago.

The 22-year-old, from the Beragh area, died in a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Saturday November 10.

Detective Inspector Joanne Harris from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team appealed to anyone who was travelling between junction 14 and 15 on the M1 motorway at approximately 10.20pm and witnessed the collision to get in touch.

"I would also urge anyone who was driving along that part of the motorway at the time to consider if they have any dash-cam footage which could assist us with our investigation," she said.

Contact police on 101 ext 21353, quoting reference number 1477 10/11/18.

