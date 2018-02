Police have seized a quantity of cannabis following a ‘stop and search’ in Coalisland.

They said they had found two bags of cannabis on two males.

A spokesman said: “The drugs have been seized and taken off our streets and files are being prepared for the PPS.

“This is an excellent example of proactive policing and shows both drug dealers and users that police are out there patrolling looking for drugs and those caught with illegal drugs will be dealt with robustly.”