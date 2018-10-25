Police warn teenagers to 'stay away' if they have no ticket for Halloween disco

The PSNI have taken the unusal move of telling young people to stay away from a Halloween Disco in Cookstown tomorrow night if they don't have a valid ticket.

The police took to social media announcing that the event at a nightclub was sold out.

"If you don't have a valid ticket you will not get in," said the local police in a post.

"Parents, check if your son or daughter has a valid ticket and if they do not, then please do not bring them to Cookstown to stand in the street for hourson end in the hope something will happen.

"Also worth noting is that young person detected with alcohol on board will be dealt with robustly by police and may well have to attend an alcohol awareness course."

Back in June police issued 20 sanctions to young people for anti-social behaviour in Cookstown town centre.

It followed complaints from residents about littering, noise and other types of anti-social behaviour.

The PSNI described the scenes then as "despicable" and said they were reviewing CCTV footage of disturbances and for others to "expect a knock at the door."