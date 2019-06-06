Apartments get planning go-ahead despite objections

Planners have given approval to the demolition of existing dwelling houses and erection of 11 apartments opposite Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt.

There were eight objections to the application for John J. Donnelly, Hillhead Road, Toomebridge.

Approving the proposal, members of Mid Ulster Council’s Planning Committee heard that it complied with all relevant policy for this type of residential development in an urban locations.

The objections received were fully considered and did not merit the refusal of the application.

The development at 100 Rainey Street will have in-curtilage parking for nine vehicles with access via a one-way system, entering Mullaghboy Crescent and leaving via the adjacent laneway.

Objectors cited a number of issues including: increased traffic congestion; insufficient parking; loss of privacy; noise; disturbance; out of character, lack of consultation and impact on sewers.