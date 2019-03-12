Breakthru services must be better funded

Dan Kerr, Independent Republican candidate for Torrent in the Council Elections in May, has highlighted the danger of losing local addiction and mental health services if Breakthru is not saved.

Mr Kerr said: “Mental Health problems are a major issue in modern society. Better resources and help are needed for both the people who suffer from poor mental health and their families, friends and carers.

“Locally the Breakthru project provides community based support and help on issues of addiction and mental health.

“It is shocking that a vital service like this is now under threat due to a lack of funding.

“Breakthru has been an invaluable resource to this area and the services have been delivered for many years professionally and efficiently.”

“More must be done to save services like this. Local charities like Breakthru are constantly under pressure for funding. This culture needs to change.

“I am committed to fighting for local services in our community. “

Mr Kerr stressed he is committed to fight to ensure mental health issues are kept to the fore and that they are properly resourced.

He addded: “I commend the people in Breakthru for the work they do and wish them every success in their campaign for funding. I will do all I can to support them.”

The Local Government Elections will take place on Thursday, May 2.