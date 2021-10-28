Call to train more local people to be professional HGV drivers

Noting the shortage of lorry drivers is currently affecting the whole of Ireland, Independent Councillor Dan Kerr, called on the local authority to help address the situation and seek to help young people and those on a low income into the profession.

Addressing the development committee, Cllr Kerr said: “Would it be possible if we could liaise with local colleges and the haulage industry to see what we could do as a local authority to try and entice young people or people on a low income or the unemployed to become HGV drivers.

“I know there are programmes out there were there might be heavily subsidised lessons for people. However, I think it would be a good opportunity ourselves to make people aware that there is a career available as an HGV driver.”

-Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.