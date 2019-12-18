Cookstown is braced for yet more roadworks

A Cookstown councillor has described plans to carry out more roadworks on the town’s Westland Road as a “potential nightmare”.

The laying of new pipes is expected to cause traffic disruption along what’s know as the town’s unofficial bypass, as well as knock-on tailbacks elsewhere in the area.

NI Water said they are planning to start the project on January 6 and expect the work to take two weeks.

Councillor TrevorWilson said motorists and householders have suffered a lot of inconvenience in the area over the past year.

He said there was Gas Into the West work along the entire stretch of the road, Roads Service work at the Drum Road junction and at the traffic lights with Orritor Road.

“I appreciate that this is essential work but I would like to see these utility companies working alongside each other to minimise inconvenience,” he said.

“I have received many complaints from local people about the disruption these works cause and I’ve argued that better organisation and coordination by the companies would help”

Next month’s construction work will involve the laying of approximately 60 metres of new sewers and associated manholes to serve a new development adjacent to numbers 22 and 24 Westland Road.

NI Water stressed that detailed traffic arrangements have been discussed with the Department for Infrastructure to try to minimise the impact of the work on residents, road users and the public.

Due to the location of the works, they will be undertaken during the evening/night time hours, with work commencing at 6.30pm and continuing until 6am each day.

All traffic management will be removed from the road before 6.30am each day.

In order to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure on Westland Road for the duration of the works.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary traffic lights. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents but may be subject to slight delay, and pedestrian access will be available at all times.

NI Water and contractor Campbell Contract Ltd, have thanked the public in advance “for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential work.“

“We will do everything we can to minimise noise as far as possible during these evening/night time works,” said a spokesperson.