Lodged by agent Horscroft Design on behalf of applicant H J Downey Ltd the application seeks to refurbish, alter and extend Downey’s Bar at 26-30 Queen’s Street into a neighbouring property.

Permission is also sought to change the use of the ground floor hot food carry out to a public house and change the use of the first floor apartment to an office. Plans are also in place to remove the first floor public house space at the rear to create an enclosed, ground floor, beer garden area.

Lodged on Tuesday, August 31 the application was validated on Friday, September 24 and will be advertised until Tuesday, October 10.

