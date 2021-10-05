Lodged by agent APS Architects LLP on behalf of applicant SM Dungannon Road Ltd the application seeks to provide a replacement service station and canopy with lower level office units accessed from the rear yard and associated parking at 22 Dungannon Road, Cookstown.

According to the application form, the five hectare site is currently home to an existing filling station and yard.

The existing development has a total of 230m2 of floor space but should these plans come to fruition the new site will have a total floor space of 760m2.

At present, 160m2 of the space is dedicated to sales and 5m2 is dedicated to offices. Should this application be approved, the floorspace dedicated to sales will increase to 260m2 while the floorspace dedicated for offices will increase to 340m2.

The floorspace dedicated to storage will increase from 50m2 to 60m2 while the floorspace for ancillary use will increase from 15m2 to 100m2.

The proposal is expected to lead to a doubling in the number of staff attending the premises on a daily basis, from 10 to 20.

Currently, there are 150 people, not including staff, attending the site on a daily basis. Once this work is completed a further 100 people are expected at the site taking the total number of non-staff members attending the site to 250 people.

An increase in the number of vehicles visiting the site on a daily basis is also anticipated.

At present, 133 vehicles visit the site on an average day with six staff vehicles, 125 visitor/customer vehicles and two goods vehicles visiting the site.

This is expected to increase with a further six staff vehicles, 75 customer vehicles and one goods vehicle visiting the site. This will take the total number of vehicles attending the site to 215.

Submitted and validated on Tuesday, September 14 the application will be advertised until Tuesday, October 12.

Read here - Appeal after woman injured in collision involving car and lorry

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.