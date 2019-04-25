Ellen selected to join leadership program

County Tyrone student Ellen Groom has been selected to join this year’s class of the prestigious Washington Ireland Program (WIP).

For more than two decades, WIP has brought together emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds for a transformative program of public service and leadership development.

Ellen, from Cookstown, is a student of Business and Law at University College Dublin was one of 31 students selected from 16 different universities and institutions across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

WIP supports students to develop their full potential through two core principles - leadership and service.

Each student will undertake prestigious work placement at some of the most illustrious and influential levels of professional life in Washington DC and New York, including congressional offices, international corporations, law firms and media organisations.

Students are hosted by American host families who generously open their homes and allow participants to experience an authentic slice of American life.

The class will also have the opportunity to learn from each other and from leaders at the highest levels of American political, business and cultural life.

WIP participants complete a challenging leadership curriculum designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge required to meaningfully contribute to society.

The skills it cultivates —respect, dedication, perseverance, confidence, teamwork, critical thinking, among many others —benefit participants well beyond their time on the program.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ellen to this year’s Washington Ireland Program class,” said Bryan Patten, Executive Director of the Washington Ireland Program.

“WIP seeks students who demonstrate leadership potential and have a substantial track record of service.

“Ellen exceeds these requirements and I’m sure she will take full advantage of the busy program of training and development WIP provides,”

When Ellen has successfully completed the program, she will join WIP’s distinguished alumni.

This diverse, all island network share a commitment to shaping the future of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

More than 600 alumni, including An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, have graduated from the program and are now excelling in roles across the political, business, legal, entrepreneurial, advocacy and cultural sectors on the island.

For many, their contribution to social and political progress on the island represents a continuation of what they learned on the program.