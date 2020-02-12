Hughes will press for urgent action on stalking legislation

SDLP Equality spokesperson, Councillor Kerri Hughes has called for the Minister for Justice, Naomi Long to bring forward legislation to protect victims from stalking behaviour.

The Mid Ulster representative said: “I want to commend Irish News journalist Allison Morris for coming forward and sharing her story about being harassed by an ex-partner. She is incredibly brave and I know it will help others. However, the fact remains that Allison Morris should have never have to endure this. I welcome the statement from the Justice Minister, Naomi Long MLA who has said she is acutely aware of the distress that stalking behaviour can cause for victims. It will be working with SDLP colleagues in the Assembly to press for action on urgent legislation that offers best protection for victims.”

The Minister for Justice has said that bringing forward legislation that offers the best protection for victims was “a priority”.