Important day for victims of Mother and Baby Homes – O’Neill

Speaking after the publication of the Truth, Acknowledgement and Accountability report, Ms O’Neill said: “This is an important day of acknowledgement recognising the suffering inflicted on mothers and children in Mother and Baby institutions, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses.

“This was a shameful episode in our history right across the island – women, girls and children were wronged by Church and State.

“I know from speaking to survivors that the trauma felt by people within these homes was further exacerbated by the years of denial and silence that they have faced.

Michelle O'Neill MLA.

“The Truth, Acknowledgement and Accountability report published today is very clear on what needs to be done to deliver for victims

“Our task now is taking these recommendations forward, listening to the victims and ensuring they receive proper support, including redress and a full public inquiry.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure their voice is heard and that these recommendations are implemented.”

