Irish Language Act: DUP MP fears Irish roads signs ‘likely to be vandalised’

DUP MP Ian Paisley was speaking after the Secretary of State agreed to Sinn Fein demands to pass the legislation for an Irish Language Act via Westminster, after DUP leader Edwin Poots indicated he was not ready to pass the legislation through the Assembly.

The News Letter asked Mr Paisley if he thought north Antrim would be relaxed if such an act required Irish language road signs for example in areas such as Ballymena, or whether it might be more likely that they would be vandalised (as has happened to bi-lingual signs in south Down and Mid Ulster).

Mr Paisley feared many of them could be attacked.

Bilingual signage has been repeatedly vandalised in Mid Ulster and south Down.

“I would fear the erection of such signs could lead to them being vandalised, which could be grossly unfair to areas where they were located,” he said.

