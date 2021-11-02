Lives put at risk by anti-social behaviour in Ardboe area

Images have shown fireworks being shot at cars and fire damage done to the clothes bank at the GAA ground, he said.

The Torrent representative said: “I utterly condemn the rake of incidents that took place in Ardboe over the weekend. We have all seen the CCTV footage of fireworks being shot at cars and at other people in the carpark at Ardboe football field.

"I don’t mind people enjoying the weekend with friends, but when you are putting the lives of people in danger, when you a endangering passing cars and damaging property you and are simply being a thug and these scenes we have witnessed here are quite frankly disgusting.

"I have since received reports from residents in the area who talked about eggs being thrown at doors, people being harassed at night and quite rightly there is a massive amount of anger in the area.

"There is a popular clothes bank that as been damaged, something placed there to take clothes and give them to those less fortunate, why would anyone take pleasure in damaging that?

Cllr Quinn continued “If anyone has any information please come forward, but to those who participated in this, wise up and clear off. Its only by some miracle that no one was seriously hurt in this and we never want to see this repeated.”

--

