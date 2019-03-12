McCrea running for seat on Mid Ulster Council

Former DUP Mid Ulster Assembly member Ian McCrea is running for the party in the forthcoming Local Government Election.

Mr McCrea is contesting a seat in the Torrent area of Mid Ulster Council which includes Stewartstown, Ardboe and Coalisland.

He said he had been honoured to have been requested by the leadership of the DUP to be the party’s standard bearer in Torrent.

“I have been steeped in the world of local government politics since my childhood and was first elected to Cookstown District Council in 2001,” he said.

“That electoral mandate continued for 12 years and during that time I had the privilege of assisting numerous constituents in resolving the issues that mattered most to them, especially day to day bread and butter issues.

“My family and I live in this Torrent District Electoral Area and it would be an immense honour to represent the hard working and industrious people of my local community.

“If elected I pledge to be a strong and experienced voice on the Council and will resolutely stand against the hostile excesses of Sinn Fein which have so frequently been on display since the commencement of the new Mid Ulster Council.”

He promised the electorate that if elected he would promise to give fair and faithful service.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster MLA said: “I’m delighted to endorse Ian as our candidate for Torrent. The Sinn Fein dominated Mid Ulster Council has been a challenge for unionists over the last term. Unionists need a strong team to stand up for them.”

She added she would be urging people to vote for him in Torrent and help them have a strong DUP team in the next Mid Ulster Council.