Mid Ulster Council confirms progress in £10m Ann Street development

Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed further progress towards the successful delivery of the £10m development proposals for Ann Street in Dungannon.

Identified by the council as a strategic gateway site with the potential to provide a significant economic and civic boost for Dungannon, a mixed-use scheme for Ann Street to include a hotel, major retail and office space has been developed by Moorefield Contracts, the company appointed as the preferred bidder in 2017.

While the company announced details of its plans in summer 2018, the timeline for the project has been adversely impacted by legal issues regarding adjoining and transferring elements of land. Since that time, strenuous efforts have been made by all stakeholders to address the issues and in the last number of weeks, considerable progress has been made to ensure that a key, economically strategic project for Dungannon will now move forward in a timely manner.

The council says it is looking forward to the imminent resolution of the legal issues, the continued progress of the scheme, and the ultimate delivery of a transformative project for Dungannon town centre.