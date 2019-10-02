Mid Ulster Council 'looking forward' to hearing details of £163m funding boost

Mid Ulster District Council has welcomed news that Northern Ireland is to benefit from a £163m boost in funding aimed at supporting local growth.

The money comes as part of a £300m UK-wide fund, with more than half of it going to Northern Ireland.

NI Secretary Julian Smith said the money would support economic growth, create jobs or invest in projects.

Mr Smith said the money would only be available if local ministers were in place.

Mid Ulster Council will benefit along with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council; Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

A Mid Ulster Council spokesperson said: "We welcome news the UK government has allocated funding for the Mid, South and West region growth deal and look forward to hearing more details.

"We are already an economic powerhouse representing one quarter of Northern Ireland’s GVA and with this funding we will be able to supercharge the growth of our collective economy and ensure prosperity for all.

“As a group of three councils, we are committed to ensuring this funding is spent in the most effective possible way. As such, we are in the process of finalising a regional economic strategy which will identify key projects best suited to maximising the potential of the growth deal funding.”

