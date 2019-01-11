Millar announces his resignation from TUV

Former Cookstown District Councillor and Chairman of Mid Ulster Branch of Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) Walter Millar has announced his resignation from the party.

Mr Millar, from Newmills, has been a member of the TUV since its formation in 2007.

He said since the party was formed it had not made the political breakthrough it deserved despite political commentators praising the work the party had done through the efforts of leader Jim Allister in the Assembly.

Mr Millar said the TUV were in many way like Nigel Farage and UKIP in the mainland with many agreeing with their policies but not voting for them and choosing to vote for larger mainstream parties at elections.

“I wish to place on record my thanks to the party officers and my local Mid Ulster Branch for giving me the opportunity to contest elections and for all their help and assistance during these elections,” he said.

“They gave the party some of their best results but unfortunately as in most other constituencies these results were not sufficient to win a seat at either council or assembly elections.”

Mr Millar stressed he would continue to support any TUV candidates should they contest future elections.

At the last General Election in Mid Ulster, he said he voted for Ulster Unionist candidate Mark Glasgow, and would continue to vote for the Ulster Unionist Party at future elections.

Mr Millar, a prominent member of the Orange Order in Tyrone, has previously served on Cookstown District Council as a DUP representative. He is a former Vice-Chariman of the council.

He resigned from the DUP in the mid 1990’s when he joined the Ulster Independence Movement.