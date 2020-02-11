O’Neill says she won’t be deterred by threat

Sinn Fein vice president and Mid Ulster MLA, Michelle O’Neill said she has been informed by police of a dissident republican plot to attack both her and MLA Gerry Kelly.

Making the announcement at Stormont on Tuesday, the deputy First Minister said she will not be deterred.

“I have been told by the PSNI that they have intelligence that dissident republicans are planning an attack against myself and Gerry Kelly,” Ms O’Neill said.

“These people have nothing to offer society. These people have clearly intent to attack myself and Gerry, our families. We are also aware this comes on the back of both myself and Gerry attending the PSNI recruitment fair last week.

“So let me be very clear, dissident republicans have no strategy, they have no plan, they have no progress towards Irish unity and I think this intelligence comes at a time when we have never been closer to Irish unity.

“I will not be deterred. Gerry Kelly will not be deterred. Sinn Fein will not be deterred from trying to build a better society.”

Ms O’Neill, from Clonoe, has represented the Mid Ulster area on the Assembly since 2007.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the threats were “an attack not just on one party but on the peace we’ve all fought for”.

“Those behind it are setting themselves against the Irish people and they will never win.”