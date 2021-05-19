One bungalow built in five years is pathetic, says Patsy McGlone

A recent Assembly written answer to the party Spokesperson for Communities, Mark H. Durkan revealed that in the last five years there was only one new social housing bungalow completed in the Mid Ulster constituency.

Mr McGlone said, “It is shocking to realise that in the last five years there was only one new social housing bungalow completed in Mid Ulster. That figure includes supported housing bungalow provision.

“For an ever-growing number of my constituents a social housing bungalow is the only appropriate housing for their needs. Whether that is because of their age or mobility issues, a single storey bungalow is simply all the home they can use safely.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone.

“The demand for social housing bungalows is already there and is only going to increase.

“The Communities Minister needs to produce a plan to improve the provision of social housing bungalows now, and for the future.

“A planned programme of social housing building would provide work for the construction industry in Mid Ulster.

“It would be a much-needed boost to the rural economy as we try to recover from the Covid pandemic.

“The time to build this housing is now, and I will be lobbying the Minister to take the necessary steps to improve the provision of social housing bungalows in Mid Ulster.”

